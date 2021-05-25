iOS 14.6 released with support for paid podcast subscriptions

San Francisco: Focussing on audio improvements, Apple is releasing its latest iOS 14.6 updates that will allow Apple Music subscribers to enable lossless audio or Dolby Atmos once it is available.

The new update iOS 14.6 also lays the groundwork for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

Podcasts users can now subscribe to content in the app for extra perks like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access, The Verge reported on Monday.

Apple is also improving the Podcasts app with the ability to mark all episodes as played, recover old episodes and remove downloads.

iOS 14.6 includes a number of other quality-of-life improvements. If you’re an AirTag owner, iOS 14.6 includes the option to add an email address as a contact method for when the item tracker is in lost mode.

There’s also Apple Card Family sharing, with support for up to five people to share an Apple Card for purchases.

The company has also fixed an issue with the Apple Watch not unlocking an iPhone correctly, problems with reminders as blank lines, call blocking extensions not appearing in settings, reduced iPhone performance during startup, and Bluetooth issues during calls.