IPE offers admissions to PGDM programs without entrance test

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is offering a rare opportunity for students to join the institute’s prestigious PGDM programmes, without an entrance test. This exemption is applicable only for this Academic Year (2021-2023 Batch) because AICTE has removed the requirement of the Entrance Test for a PGDM or MBA programme for this year, due to the pandemic situation.

IPE also offers many scholarships for deserving students, hailing from different backgrounds based on a range of criteria. Scholarships are based on Merit/Test performance for students from open category, SC/ST/OBC backgrounds, economically weaker sections, and religious minorities.

Students in sports, arts, etc. are also offered scholarships by IPE, besides scholarships for students from designated states such as northeastern states. There is no limit on the number of scholarships and they range in value from Rs.60,000/- to Rs.4,00,000/-. In view of the Covid pandemic, IPE is also offering special scholarships to cover the needs of students affected by COVID-19.

PGDM programmes offered at IPE include Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General, PGDM – Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services, PGDM – International Business, PGDM – Marketing, PGDM – Human Resource Management, and Executive PGDM.

IPE also provides a placement service into reputed multinational companies from many different fields such as Deloitte, PWC, Accenture, Amazon, Cognizant, Oracle, TCS, ITC, Franklin Templeton etc.

According to the institute, the highest starting salary offered to students graduating from IPE for 2020 was Rs.20 lakh, and the average salary offered was Rs.6 lakh.

Interested students can visit the official website www.ipeindia.org or contact us at 1800 120 4473/ + (91) 93919 32129 for further details.