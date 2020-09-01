iPhone 12 to come in ‘Dark Blue’ colour option: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 1st September 2020 8:35 pm IST
San Francisco: Apple’s iPhone 12 will hit the market in Apples’s newest creation dark blue colour. Max Winebach Analyst of XDA Developers, suggests that the new design could replace the Midnight Green Colour which debuted last year with the iPhone 11 Pro, DigiTimes reported.

Along with adding a dark blue model, for the first, into the iPhone, Apple also has several specification upgrades to the new iPhones, including camera module, display and communications modules.

Meanwhile, all new iPhone products will now come with facial ID functionality and support mmWave 5g technology, top-end model of the iPhone 12 lineup will be equipped with a ToF camera and wide-angle lens of it the rear camera will also come with sensor-shift optical image stabilization functionality.

The global shipments of iPhone 12 lineup to reach 63-68 million in the second half of 2020. That’s down five million from last year due to COVID-19 related production and release delays.

The additional unemployment benefits released by the U.S. government could affect shipments by as many as 10 million units. Additionally, a ban of WeChat on iPhones in China could negatively impact overall 2020 iPhone shipments by nearly 10%. Currently, Apple is forecasted to ship 190 million units this year, noted by DigiTimes.

