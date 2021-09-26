iPhone 13 Pro teardown reveals larger 3,095mAh battery



San Francisco: Apple introduced iPhone 13 Pro as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max with A15 Bionic running in both models featuring a 5-core GPU and now a teardown video has revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a battery that’s exactly 3,095mAh in size.

The teardown video by blogger WekiHome further reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro is utilizing the Qualcomm X60 as its 5G modem. Additionally, it comes with a Samsung-supplied 120Hz screen and a slightly smaller Taptic Engine compared to last year, reports GSMArena.

The RAM is also supplied by Samsung while Japan’s Kioxia is responsible for the flash memory.

Recently, Geekbench result revealed that iPhone 13 Pro delivers up to 55 per cent better graphics performance when compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro was benchmarked, and it obtained 14216 points in the GPU category. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro from last year with its A14 Bionic accumulated 9,123 points in the same test.

The GPU included in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s A15 Bionic chip is about 55 per cent more powerful than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max’s GPU.

The GPU from the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 features four cores. As for the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the GPU has an extra core for a total of five cores.