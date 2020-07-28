IPL 13: Governing Council meeting on Sunday

New Delhi: The all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place on Sunday. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had already informed IANS that the meeting would take place this week and the notice has now been sent to the GC members.

Speaking to IANS, an official of the IPL GC confirmed that the meeting will be held on August 2. “We have been informed that the IPL GC will take place on Sunday and all matters related to the organisation of the 13th edition of the IPL will be discussed in the meeting,” the official said.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday that they have received the official Letter of Intent from the BCCI to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” said Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board Secretary General, in a press release.

While the board waits for notice from BCCI that the Indian Government has approved to move the IPL from India (to the UAE), Usmani stated both boards have fully mobilised and have instigated discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working-committees, in preparation of hosting the tournament (touted as starting September 19 with the final proposed for November 8) in a safe, protected environment.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Patel had said that the September 19 to November 8 window had been blocked for the hosting of the league. “We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,” he said.

The window could see some discussion as the England and Australia players will be engaging in a series in the UK till September 15 and that could mean them missing the first few games of their respective franchises. But Patel said it shouldn’t be an issue and these things are set to be discussed in the Governing Council meeting.

“Shouldn’t be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.