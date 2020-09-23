IPL 13: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah

By News Desk 1 Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:56 pm IST
Samson blitz helps RR to 16-run win over CSK

Sharjah, Sep 23 : A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals which the Steve Smith-led side won at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

On Tuesday, Sanju Samson led the sixes chart with nine maximums, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and MS Dhoni (3).

Coming to the match, Samson’s blistering 32-ball 74 at No.3, fast bowler Jofra Archer’s fireworks with the bat — he carted four consecutive sixes in the last over — and leggie Rahul Tewatia’s three-wicket burst helped Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

READ:  Sania Mirza sends best wishes to SunRisers Hyderabad

Along with Samson, Smith – who opened the batting – scored 69 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a monstrous 217-run target for the Chennai Super Kings. The three-time champions finished with 200 for six wickets in 20 overs, despite a late surge from Faf du Plessis, who hammered a 37-ball 72.

While CSK will next face Delhi Capitals on Friday, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
IPL 2020SportsTop Stories
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest IPL 2020 updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close