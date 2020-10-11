IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals opt to bat first against MI

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals hold the top position on the points table with 10 points under their belt from six matches. The team is high on confidence as they have won their last three clashes and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

However, Mumbai Indians have also gained momentum in the league after witnessing a mixed start. Sitting on the second spot on the points table, the Rohit Sharma-led team is also on a three-match winning streak.

Delhi Capitals have been two changes, bringing Alex Carey and Ajinkya Rahane in place for Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant, who is injured. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have decided to field the same XI.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Source: ANI