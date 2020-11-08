IPL 2020: Dhawan, Hetmyer power DC to 189/3 against SRH

Abu Dhabi: Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to an amazing start in the first six overs as openers Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan put on 65 runs. Both batsmen eventually put an opening stand of 86 runs and it was Rashid Khan who finally provided SunRisers with a breakthrough as he dismissed Stoinis (38) in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer then walked out to the crease and he along with Dhawan put on 40 runs for the second wicket. However, the run rate dropped considerably during this partnership and in trying to accelerate the innings, Iyer (21) ended up losing his wicket to Jason Holder in the 14th over, reducing Delhi Capitals to 126/2.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 189/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Shimron Hetmyer 42*, Rashid Khan 1-26)

Innings Break!



