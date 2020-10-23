IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first against CSK

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the game due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game against Kings XI Punjab. Kieron Pollard will captain Mumbai Indians today and Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

However, the scenes have changed as CSK are at right at the bottom of the table while Mumbai Indians are at the third spot.

This will be Mumbai Indians’ first game after their twin Super Overs-thriller against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

CSK too are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The MS Dhoni-led side made three changes as Ruturaj, Imran Tahir, and N Jagadeesan comes into the playing XI.

CSK Playing XI:

Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

