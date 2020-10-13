IPL 2020: RCB moves into top three after thrashing KKR

Sharjah, Oct 13 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have moved up to the third spot in the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) following their emphatic win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On Monday evening, Virta Kohli-led RCB defeated KKR by 82 runs and now have 10 points from seven games. Table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals also have 10 points but due to better net run-rate, they are placed at first and second spots respectively.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead the respective lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers.

Rabada has so far picked 17 wickets in seven matches and holds the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games. Bumrah’s teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 11 wickets from seven matches.

In the batsmen’s list, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 387 runs in seven games. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 337 runs in seven games. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs.

These running caps are presented to the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.