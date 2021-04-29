IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 7 wickets

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders made 154 for six against the in-form team from Delhi.

Opener Shubman Gill regained some form with a 38-ball 43 but KKR slipped to 82 for five before Andrew Russell smashed 45 off 27 balls to take them past the 150-mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In reply, DC chased down the target in 16.3 overs. Opener Prithvi Shaw blazed away to 82 off only 41 balls while sharing 142 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (46).

The 21-year-old Shaw smashed 11 fours and three sixes during his blazing knock.

Among Delhi Capitals bowlers, the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/32) and Lalit Yadav (2/13) snared two wickets each, while Avesh Khan (1/31) captured one.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 154 for 6 in 20 in overs (Andrew Russell 45, Shubman Gill 43; Lalit Yadav 2/13, Axar Patel 2/32).

Delhi Capitals: 156/3 in 16.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 82, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Pat Cummins 3/24).

A morale-boosting win for @DelhiCapitals as they outplay #KKR to register a big 7-wicket win and they do so with 21 balls to spare. KKR could never recover after the early onslaught from @PrithviShaw. https://t.co/GDR4bTRtlQ #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fSBxxVkUBD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021