IPL 2021: Hooda in awe of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul’s batting

Mumbai : Punjab Kings batsman Deepak Hooda, who smashed a sensational fifty against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, idolises his skipper KL Rahul.

Rahul’s calm and composed knock, aided by Hooda’s belligerent hitting, had helped Punjab Kings set a 222-run target for Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

“As a captain and as a senior player, KL Bhai was very supportive, he supported me and backed me. I like KL bhai’s batting, I like it very much, the way he looks forward to a game, the way he approaches a game. It was the first time I batted with KL bhai and it was fun batting with him,” said Hooda in a video posted on Punjab Kings’ Twitter

Though Rajasthan Royals came close to winning the match thanks to a stunning ton by skipper Sanju Samson, it was Hooda’s innings that had set the tone for the Punjab Kings’ victory.

“My mindset was pretty aggressive. If the ball is in my area. I will go for it. I feel blessed about the innings but at the same time, I really want to thank Punjab Kings, the way they have supported me, made me bat up the order and when I delivered there, it feels nice,” said Hooda

Punjab Kings will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.