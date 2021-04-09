IPL 2021 Match 1: MI vs RCB

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 9th April 2021 11:49 pm IST
Chennai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Rohit Sharma Captain of Mumbai Indians dives to field the ball during Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai:Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Macro Jansen of Mumbai Indians clean bowled during Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button