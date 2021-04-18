IPL 2021 Match 10: KKR vs RCB

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 18th April 2021 7:54 pm IST
Chennai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore applauds Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 10 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 18th April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Shakib Al Hasan of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 10 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 18th April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai: Eoin Morgan Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

