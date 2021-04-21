IPL 2021 Match 14: SRH vs PK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 21st April 2021 8:07 pm IST
Chennai: David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kedar Jadhav of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Punjab Kings during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings players great each other after the match 14 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 21st April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 14 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 21st April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai: Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings bowls during match 14 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 21st April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
