IPL 2021 Match 15: KKR vs CSK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 21st April 2021 11:56 pm IST
Mumbai: Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings celebrates with MS Dhoni wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings celebrates wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bats during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Lungisani Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after takes a wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after takes a wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six during match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

