IPL 2021: Match 38 – CSK v KKR

By PTI|   Updated: 27th September 2021 12:54 am IST
Abu Dhabi: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings during match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders players shake hands after match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings and Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings take the winning run during match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi:Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders try to runout Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings during match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

