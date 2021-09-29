IPL 2021: Match 42 – MI vs PBKS

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th September 2021 9:58 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 42 - MI vs PBKS
Abu Dhabi: Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians with captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram of Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Saurabh Tiwary of Mumbai Indians gets injured during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Saurabh Tiwary of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) 4B)
Abu Dhabi: Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

