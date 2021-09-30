IPL 2021: Match 43 – RR vs RCB

By PTI|   Published: 30th September 2021 10:48 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 43 - RR vs RCB
Dubai: Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. ( PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai:Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore players doing handshakes with each others during the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. ( PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: K.S Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the win during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a boundary during the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: K.S Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a boundary during the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. ( PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

