IPL 2021: Match 44 – SRH vs CSK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 30th September 2021 11:49 pm IST
Sharjah: MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Dhoni finishes in style as CSK sail into IPL play-offs
Sharjah: MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings at the end of match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Josh Hazelwood of Chennai Super Kings bowls during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Sharjah: Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings during match 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings,at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

