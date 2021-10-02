IPL 2021: Match 45 – KKR v PBKS

By PTI|   Updated: 2nd October 2021 10:01 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 45 - KKR v PBKS
Dubai: Mohammad Shami of Punjab Kings appeals for the wicket of Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders players doing handshakes with each other at the end of match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Punjab Kings during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: KL Rahul of Punjab Kings during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary during match 45 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

