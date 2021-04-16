IPL 2021 Match 8: PK v CSK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 16th April 2021 11:16 pm IST
Mumbai: Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings celebrate after winning against Punjab Kings during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates after takes a wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings bats during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

