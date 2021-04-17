IPL 2021 Match 9: SRH vs MI

Chennai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad gets bowled during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: Keiron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) Chennai: David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad tries to run out Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL)