IPL 2021 Match 9: SRH vs MI

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 17th April 2021 11:58 pm IST
Mumbai Indians players greet each other after winning the match 9 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 17th April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad gets bowled during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Keiron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad tries to run out Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

