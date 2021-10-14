IPL 2021: Qualifier 2 – KKR vs DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 14th October 2021 10:15 am IST
Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win during the qualifier 2 cricket match of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders gets out during the qualifier 2 cricket match of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders during the qualifier 2 cricket match of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders bats during the qualifier 2 cricket match of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

