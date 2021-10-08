IPL 2021: RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets

With this win, Virat Kohli led RCB finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th October 2021 11:38 pm IST
IPL 2021: RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets
Dubai: K.S Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

With this win, Virat Kohli led RCB finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.

Riding on some fine knocks by Prithvi Shaw (48 off 31) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 35) Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 in 20 overs.

MS Education Academy

Apart from Shaw and Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 29 runs in 22 balls.

In reply, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed cheaply with Anrich Nortje dismissing the two openers. Things looked worrisome when Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers soon after.

But KS Bharat (78 off 52) and Glenn Maxwell (51 off 33) stitched an unbeaten 111-run stand to take RCB over the victory line in the last ball. Bharat struck a six off the final delivery to seal victory.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48 off 31, Shikhar Dhawan 43 off 35; Mohammed Siraj 25/2) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 166/3 in 20 overs ( KS Bharat 78 off 52 and Glenn Maxwell 51 off 33; Nortje 2/24)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button