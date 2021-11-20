IPL 2022 will take place in India, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

New Delhi: There is good news coming in for the cricket fanatics in the country as the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah on Saturday made it clear that the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in India.

Shah confirmed the latest development during the ‘The Champions Call’ event in Chennai, organised to celebrate Chennai Super Kings’ victory in IPL 2021.

“I know you all are waiting to see CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining,” Jay Shah said, adding, “we have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like.”

In October, the national cricket board had confirmed that franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be added to the 2022 edition of the lucrative league, making it the only second edition of the tournament to have ten teams.

The 2021 edition of the IPL began in India but it was suspended midway through the tournament due to multiple Covid-19 cases in the camps of participating franchises.

The season was then completed in September-October later this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Earlier, the entire 2020 IPL also took place in the UAE.