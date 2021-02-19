IPL auctions: Aryan Khan couldn’t resist smile after Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan’s reaction was literally to grin and bear it!

We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday’s IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity. As Preity’s team snapped up the uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn’t resist a smile, at cameras panned onto him.

Aryan Khan was filling in for his father

Aryan’s dad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after all, co-owns Preity’s rival team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Aryan was present at the auctions. He has often been spotted at KKR matches before. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event. The young Khan was filling in for his father.

📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021

Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. She came with her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR.

This was Aryan’s maiden outing at the IPL auctions.