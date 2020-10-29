IPL cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force on Thursday busted a IPL cricket betting racket and arrested bookie. Bhagwan Singh a resident Mangalhat, is working as ration dealer and also doing seasonal businesses in the limits of Mangalhat, Hyderabad.

But his earnings are not sufficient to meet his lavish expenses. As such he hatched a plan to organize cricket betting and to collect the betting amounts directly and indirectly, through cell phones from the punters in Hyderabad.

From the starting of IPL-2020 he is organizing cricket betting. He is collecting and distributing the amounts of betting from nearly 5 to 10 punters in Hyderabad.

On receiving information about the illegal cricket betting, task force police raided his residence and seized 13,500 net cash and other incriminating material from his possession.