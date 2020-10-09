IPL: Delhi Capitals set target of 185 runs for Rajasthan Royals

Sharjah: Delhi Capitals put a total of 184 runs on the board against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday.

Jofra Archer delivered an impressive performance with the ball as the pacer picked three wickets in the match while conceding just 24 runs from his four overs.

Poor start

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Archer in the second over of the innings. Archer then caught and bowled Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (22) was then run out in the sixth over which reduced the team to 50/3. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were the next batsmen but failed to build a partnership as the former too was run out in the 10th over.

Stoinis

Stoinis provided the team with some momentum as the player struck 39 runs before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him. Shimron Hetmyer then started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed regular sixes and boundaries.

Hetmyer struck two consecutive sixes to Kartik Tyagi in the 17th over but the bowler made a comeback and dismissed Hetmyer, who played a knock of 45 runs from just 24 balls. Axar Patel then played a quick knock of 17 runs from eight deliveries before Andrew Tye got hold of him in the 19th over. Archer then bowled a brilliant last over, conceding just three runs from the over to restrict Delhi Capitals on 184 runs.

Score

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 184/8 [Shimron Hetmyer 45 (24), Marcus Stoinis 39 (30), Jofra Archer 3-24, Rahul Tewatia 1-20)].

Source: ANI