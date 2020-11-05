IPL: Kishan, Hardik power MI to 200 against DC in Qualifier 1

SameerUpdated: 5th November 2020 9:24 pm IST
Hardik
ANI

Dubai: Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played knocks of 55 and 37 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 200/5 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Rohit Sharma (0) in the second over of the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin had the right-handed batsman adjudged leg-before wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and the duo kept hammering Delhi’s bowlers to all around the park and as a result, Mumbai Indians were poised well at 63/1 after the end of the sixth over.

De Kock and Suryakumar eventually put together a partnership of 62 runs, and it was Ashwin who once again provided a breakthrough to Delhi as he dismissed De Kock (40), reducing Mumbai Indians to 78/2 in the eighth over.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing well, brought up his half-century in the 12th over, but as soon as he reached the landmark, Suryakumar (51) was sent back to the pavilion. In the very next over, Ashwin sent big-hitter Kieron Pollard (0) back to the pavilion, reducing Mumbai Indians 101/4 in the 13th over.

Krunal Pandya next joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and the duo added quickfire 39 runs for the fifth wicket. But in trying to accelerate the innings, Krunal (13) ended up losing his wicket in the 17th over to Marcus Stoinis.

Final two overs

In the final two overs, Hardik Pandya and Ishan added 38 runs more to the total and as a result, Mumbai posted a score of 200. For Mumbai, Ishan and Pandya remained unbeaten on 55 and 37 respectively.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 200/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Ishan Kishan 55*, Ravi Ashwin 3-29)

