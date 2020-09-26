IPL: KKR bowlers restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 142

Abu Dhabi: An all-round bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre total of 142/4 in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Sunrisers had bad start

Electing to bat first, Sunrisers had a bad start with opener Jonny Bairstow (5) back in the hut in the fourth over. Pat Cummins went through Bairstow’s defence and rattled his stumps.

Manish Pandey then joined skipper David Warner in the middle. The duo played cautiously and hit boundaries at regular intervals.

The duo stitched 35 run stands before Varun Chakravarthy caught Warner (36) off his own bowling in the tenth over.

Manish Pandey

Meanwhile, Manish continued his brilliant batting but Wriddhiman Saha played a slow inning in the middle overs. However, the wicket-keeper batsman stepped down the ground and hit Chakravarthy for six in his last over.

Manish held the innings together for the Sunrisers and completed his fifty in the 17th over. Andre Russell ended Manish’s stint at the crease in the very next over.

Saha got run out trying to convert a single into the double in the last over of the innings. He made just 30 off 31 balls.

Mohammad Nabi tried his best but wasn’t able to leave a mark as SRH posted a meagre total of 142 in their allotted 20 overs.

Source: ANI