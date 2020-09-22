IPL: Rashid Khan accidentally collides with Abhishek Sharma

Dubai: SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan accidentally collides with his teammate Abhishek Sharma while taking a run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

It happened when both the players were running between the wickets for the second run in the last ball of the 17th over.

Rashid Khan seen lying on ground

After the incident, Rashid Khan was seen lying on the ground till the medical staff came to check him.

Although, Khan continued to bat after the medical check, he was clean bowled in the next over.

RCB won the match

RCB won the match by 10 runs. This is the first time since the last three seasons that RCB is starting their IPL campaign with a win.

RCB bundled SRH at 153 runs as Chahal claimed three wickets while Dube and Saine bagged two scalps each.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 56 and 51 respectively as RCB posted 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on September 24 while SRH will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26.