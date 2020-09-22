IPL: Rashid Khan accidentally collides with Abhishek Sharma

By Sameer Updated: 22nd September 2020 12:14 pm IST
Rashid Khan
Twitter

Dubai: SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan accidentally collides with his teammate Abhishek Sharma while taking a run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

It happened when both the players were running between the wickets for the second run in the last ball of the 17th over.

Rashid Khan seen lying on ground

After the incident, Rashid Khan was seen lying on the ground till the medical staff came to check him.

Although, Khan continued to bat after the medical check, he was clean bowled in the next over.

RCB won the match

RCB won the match by 10 runs. This is the first time since the last three seasons that RCB is starting their IPL campaign with a win.

READ:  Second wave of coronavirus coming to UK: Boris Johnson

RCB bundled SRH at 153 runs as Chahal claimed three wickets while Dube and Saine bagged two scalps each.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 56 and 51 respectively as RCB posted 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on September 24 while SRH will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26.

Categories
IPL 2020SportsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest IPL 2020 updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close