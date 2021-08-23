Iran calls for formation of comprehensive govt in Afghanistan

Tehran: The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Iran on Monday called for the formation of a comprehensive government in Afghanistan.

“The composition of the (next Afghan) government should represent the population of Afghanistan,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Iran has been closely following the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Iran has encouraged the parties to reduce their differences in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said, adding that Tehran calls on all conflictual sides to pursue dialogue and restraint.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will visit Iran on Thursday and one of the aims of his visit is to exchange views pertaining to the issues of Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said.