Iran calls for formation of comprehensive govt in Afghanistan

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 23rd August 2021 6:57 pm IST
Iran closes Iraq border to curb spread of mutant COVID-19 variant
The flag of Iran Photo: Twitter

Tehran: The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Iran on Monday called for the formation of a comprehensive government in Afghanistan.

“The composition of the (next Afghan) government should represent the population of Afghanistan,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Iran has been closely following the latest developments in Afghanistan.

MS Education Academy

Iran has encouraged the parties to reduce their differences in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said, adding that Tehran calls on all conflictual sides to pursue dialogue and restraint.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan will visit Iran on Thursday and one of the aims of his visit is to exchange views pertaining to the issues of Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button