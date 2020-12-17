Iran gives free water, gas, and electricity to 30 million citizens

Iran’s government has approved a plan to provide free water, gas, and electricity to 30 million citizens. The plan is targeted to support low-income strata families of Iran, who are suffering from financial issues due to the pandemic.

As reported by Tehran Times, a government spokesman, Ali Rabiei said “Energy-efficient households, who are mostly from among low-income strata of society, will receive free-of-charge water, gas, and electricity.”

He also said that vacant residential apartments and villas will not be a part of this plan.

The President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani said that it was an honour to help and supply people with basic necessities.

“We supplied people with free gas after we became self-sufficient in gas production beforehand so that we can meet the domestic demand in winter and even be able to export,” he said.

“In the field of electricity, we achieved notable growth. We added the generation capacity and then we made supply free of charge. We also took substantial measures for reducing water consumption and water loss in different sectors,” Rouhani added.

Vice President for Economic Affairs, Mohammad Nahavandian said that National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control has come up with 14 plans to help people, out of which two plans are for households and 12 are for businesses.

Plans for the households will only be available for families without fixed income, he said.