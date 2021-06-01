‘Iran-Saudi talks continue in constructive climate’

Tehran: The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks between Tehran and Saudi Arabia to settle issues continue in a “constructive” climate.

The spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday refrained from commenting on the details of the talks, saying that “it is not common for the details of the negotiations to be reported in the media before an agreement is reached”, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, “the talks are taking place in a constructive atmosphere, and we hope to reach a conclusion”, he said.

Asked whether Iran plans to send pilgrims to the annual Haj ceremonies in Mecca this year, he said that “we are consulting on this issue and waiting for the results”.

On May 10, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Tehran and Riyadh had been holding talks in Iraq to defuse tensions between the two countries.