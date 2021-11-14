Iran seizes over 25 tons of illicit drugs in 6 months

Tehran: The Iranian security forces have seized over 25 tons of illicit drugs in southeastern Zahedan city in the past six months, according to a statement released by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Saturday.

During the period, drug trafficking gangs and their hiding places were identified and clammed down thanks to intelligence and operational measures, said the statement published on the ministry’s website.

“In the operations, more than 25 tons of traditional and industrial narcotics, three weapons, some ammunition and 36 vehicles were seized,” it said, adding that 36 people were arrested and two others were killed. Iran has suffered from drug trafficking given its location at the crossroads of international drug smuggling from Afghanistan to Europe.

Over the past few decades, Iran’s eastern and southeastern borders have seen deadly clashes between Iranian security forces and armed drug smugglers.

