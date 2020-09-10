Iran: Students sit inside a plastic tent to maintain social distancing

Tehran: A photograph inside a classroom in Iran, of young girl students in individual plastic tents, scribbling on their notebooks, is widely being shared on social media. Journalist Farnaz Fassihi was the first to share the photograph with a caption ‘School in the age of pandemic in Iran’.

School in the age of pandemic in Iran. pic.twitter.com/Gg6v7KMhbh — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) September 8, 2020

Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, schools in Iran have finally reopened after over six-month closure. About 15 million students attended schools under strict health protocols.

The idea of the plastic tents in the classroom, which is being called ‘innovative solution’ by the netizens, is to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

This isn't the worst idea I've seen. Cute little cubbies for each kid that they can decorate and take care of themselves. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) September 9, 2020

I would have loved this as a kid. At least Iran is taking it seriously… then there is us. — BlueBellBetty (@BlueBellBetty) September 8, 2020

While the innovation impressed many, several expressed concern over the suffocation the students are subjected to.