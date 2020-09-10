Iran: Students sit inside a plastic tent to maintain social distancing

Tehran: A photograph inside a classroom in Iran, of young girl students in individual plastic tents, scribbling on their notebooks, is widely being shared on social media. Journalist Farnaz Fassihi was the first to share the photograph with a caption ‘School in the age of pandemic in Iran’.

Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, schools in Iran have finally reopened after over six-month closure. About 15 million students attended schools under strict health protocols.

The idea of the plastic tents in the classroom, which is being called ‘innovative solution’ by the netizens, is to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

While the innovation impressed many, several expressed concern over the suffocation the students are subjected to.

