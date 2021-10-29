Iran to discuss in Moscow lifting sanctions against Tehran

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th October 2021 9:46 am IST
Iran to discuss in Moscow lifting sanctions against Tehran
The flag of Iran Photo: Twitter

Tehran: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri will discuss with Russian diplomats during his visit to Moscow the issue of lifting sanctions against Tehran.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Russia, the diplomat has already arrived in the Russian capital.

“On Friday, consultations will be held with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East, [Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Bogdanov regarding the mechanisms for resuming negotiations to lift sanctions on the Iranian people,” the diplomat told the Iranian state television, as quoted by the embassy.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button