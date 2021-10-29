Iran to discuss in Moscow lifting sanctions against Tehran

Tehran: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri will discuss with Russian diplomats during his visit to Moscow the issue of lifting sanctions against Tehran.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Russia, the diplomat has already arrived in the Russian capital.

“On Friday, consultations will be held with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East, [Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Bogdanov regarding the mechanisms for resuming negotiations to lift sanctions on the Iranian people,” the diplomat told the Iranian state television, as quoted by the embassy.