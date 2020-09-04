Iran to play friendlies against Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

By News Desk 1 Updated: 4th September 2020 8:55 am IST
Iran to play friendlies against Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Tehran, Sep 4 : Iran’s national football team will play friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as part of their preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iran’s match with Uzbekistan, previously set for September 7, has been rescheduled for October 8 in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

On October 12, Dragan Skocic’s men will host Tajikistan in the Iranian capital, writes Xinhua news agency.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualification.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  UP double murder: Minor allowed to stay home in police custody
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close