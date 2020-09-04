Iran to play friendlies against Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Tehran, Sep 4 : Iran’s national football team will play friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as part of their preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iran’s match with Uzbekistan, previously set for September 7, has been rescheduled for October 8 in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

On October 12, Dragan Skocic’s men will host Tajikistan in the Iranian capital, writes Xinhua news agency.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualification.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.