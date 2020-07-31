Iran urges regional cooperation for security, stability

1st August 2020
Tehran, Aug 1 : Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said regional security can be attained through regional cooperation, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Regional security and stability can be achieved only within the framework of regional cooperation,” Rouhani said in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian president also called for development of relations with Qatar without any limits.

He expressed the hope that the joint Iran-Qatar economic commission will convene again after the decline of the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to further promotion of bilateral economic relations.

For his part, the Qatari emir said Qatar attaches special importance to development of ties with Iran.

