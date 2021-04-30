Iran welcomes signs of reconciliation from Saudi Arabia

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it welcomed signs of reconciliation coming from Saudi Arabia and hoped to put a quick end to their political differences.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are both important states in the Islamic world whose cooperation can lead to peace and stability in the region, the spokesman said, according to the ISNA news agency, DPA reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman struck conciliatory tones this week regarding Iran. “In the end, Iran is a neighbouring country. All we hope for is to have a good and special relationship with Iran,” he said on state television.

“We want it to prosper and grow as we have Saudi interests in Iran, and they have Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia.”

Sunni Saudi Arabia considers Shiite Iran an archenemy. The two now settle their decades-old political and economic rivalry primarily through proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and other states.

Recently, however, there have been signs of detente.

The crown prince’s softer tone comes after reports earlier this month that Saudi and Iranian officials held talks in Baghdad.