Iran won’t accept commitments beyond 2015 nuke deal

Tehran: Iran will not accept more commitments beyond the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Iran accepts nothing more than the JCPOA at the nuclear (negotiations), nor does it expect anything less than lifting of sanctions related to the JCPOA,” Xinhua news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

The spokesman told the French daily Le Monde that nuclear “negotiations will definitely take place,” but the Iranian new government needs to review the case of nuclear talks that have formerly taken place in Vienna, according to the ministry’s website.

Iran’s measures of reducing JCPOA obligations are completely “reversible”, he said.

Khatibzadeh expressed regret that the Europeans “have sided with the US” in violation of the JCPOA commitments.

The US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the agreement from May 2019.

Tehran has repeated that it will “re-embrace” its reduced commitments, in case Washington does the same.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began to meet offline on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions about a possible return of the US to the deal.

After six rounds of talks which ended on June 20, serious differences remain between Iran and the US on restoring the deal.