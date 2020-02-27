Iranian lawmaker infected with coronavirus

A+ A-

Tehran: An Iranian lawmaker has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus which has infected a total of 139 people with 19 fatalities in the country.

“I give this message (of being affected by the virus) while I am less hopeful about staying alive,” Xinhua news agency quoted the lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi as saying to the local media on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Alireza Vahabzadeh, advisor for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said the country’s deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Reza Qadir, president of Qom Medical Sciences University, has also been tested positive.