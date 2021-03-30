Watch: Iranian woman’s dance on Sholay’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan goes viral

Hyderabad: It’s not a surprise that Bollywood has managed to bring the world together and get everyone grooving! We often see a lot of foreigners singing and dancing to Bollywood songs and having a blast. Now, a video of an Iranian woman dancing to Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan from the 1975 film Sholay has gone viral on Twitter. It is the best thing you will see today!

A woman named Sheri has shared a clip of a few Iranians dancing at a party. One of the partygoers, a woman dressed in a green saree, can be seen grooving to the iconic track Jab Tak Hai Jaan from the 1975 cult classic film Sholay.

Seems like the woman is paying homage to Hema Malini’s character Basanti. But that’s not all.

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

The viral footage, shared on the microblogging website, is divided into three parts. It has garnered 1,12,600 views and the count is steadily growing. People have many delightful things to say in the comment section too.

The video begins with the woman playing Hema Malini’s Basanti, entering the scene and dancing to the song. As she dances, a man playing the character of Veeru stands in the background with his hands tied to the door. Two men playing Gabbar and Sambha also stand and watch the woman dance. Don’t miss their fake guns.

After the video was posted, it went viral within no time and netizens could not stop raving about it.

I hope this tweet somehow finds its way to the Indian Twitter. This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day 👏👏 https://t.co/9mKkR5WcYj — Kaveh Abbasian (@KavehAbbasian) March 28, 2021

This Basanti truly nailed it. ❤🤣🤣 https://t.co/VwctaDcF07 — Sid (@siddhart_shukla) March 29, 2021