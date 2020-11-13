Iraq reports 2,690 new COVID cases

Baghdad: The Iraqi Health Ministry has reported 2,690 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of nationwide infections to 514,496.

The new cases include 983 in the capital Baghdad, 247 in Sulaimaniyah, 264 in Duhok, and 227 in Kirkuk, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 48 more deaths raising the death toll from the virus to 11,580. With 2,628 more recoveries, the total count of recoveries has gone up to 441,856.

A total of 3,095,079 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 18,433 done during the day, according to the statement.

The ministry has frequently attributed the increase of COVID-19 infections to the public failure to comply with health instructions and to stronger testing capacity.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country. China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.