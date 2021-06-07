Iraq working with int’l community to fight terrorism

Baghdad: Iraqi President Barham Salih said the country is working with the international community to stabilise the region by confronting terrorism and violence as common global challenges.

Salih made the remarks on Sunday during his meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who is visiting Baghdad for talks to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss the international effort to combat terrorism, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the Presideny’s media office as saying.

“Iraq is working with its brothers and friends in the international community to ease tensions and defuse crises to enhance regional and international security,” the statement said.

Kofod also met Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss the bilateral cooperation in combating the Islamic State terror group, building security institutions, investing in various economic fields, and containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Iraq is looking forward to the Danish and European role in appointing observers to monitor the upcoming electoral process,” said al-Kadhimi.

Kofod, whose country is in command of the NATO mission in Iraq, affirmed his government’s commitment to supporting Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

The NATO mission in Iraq was established in 2018 as an advisory, training and non-combat mission that assists the country in building effective security institutions and armed forces to enable the domestic forces to fight terrorism.