Iraqi health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire

"The prime minister accepted the letter of resignation submitted by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi," a press statement read.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2021 11:26 pm IST
Iraqi health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire
Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi. Photo: SABAH ARAR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Cairo: The Iraqi health minister resigned on Tuesday over a fire that killed 82 people at a COVID-19 virus hospital in Baghdad.

“The prime minister accepted the letter of resignation submitted by Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi,” a press statement read.

A committee that investigated the April 24 fire, caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank, recommended on Tuesday that suspension be lifted from the health minister and the Baghdad mayor.

A source in the know told Sputnik that al-Tamimi had handed his resignation in at a cabinet meeting, saying he would stick to his decision to step down.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button