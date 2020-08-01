Iraqi PM says early elections to be held on June 6, 2021

Baghdad, Aug 1 : Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi set June 6, 2021, as a date for the early elections, which is part of his government’s political program.

“I announce that June 6, 2021, will be the date for the early parliamentary elections and we will do our best to give success to this elections by protecting it and provide its needs,” al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I ask the parliament to send the electoral law to the presidency for approval, and that the electoral commission to enjoy full independence, in addition to that the elections to be held under international observers,” al-Kadhimi said.

Al-Kadhimi’s comments came after he held a meeting on Thursday with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), during which he confirmed that the government “is proceeding with the early elections, which is one of the main goals of the government program.”

Late last year, the Iraqi parliament passed most of the elections draft, but differences remained on a few articles due to political row among the political blocs.

On May 6, al-Kadhimi was sworn in as the new prime minister in Iraq, following the approval of the parliament on most of his cabinet members.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.