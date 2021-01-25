Iraqi security forces continue anti-IS operation

Baghdad, Jan 25 : Iraqi security forces have continued its latest operation to hunt down Islamic State (IS) militants from all across the country after 32 people were killed in the twin suicide bombings last week in Baghdad.

In a statement on Sunday, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said that its troops managed to dismantle a terrorist network after capturing three terrorists that have links with remnants of IS group in the city of Heet, some 160 km west of Baghdad, reports Xinhua news agency.

The troops also seized important documents and a telescope used by the terrorists to monitor military convoys, the statement said.

The latest arrest brought the number of terrorists captured since the launch of the operation on January 22 to 10, the statement added.

The CTS operation came a day after two suicide bombings took place in the morning of January 21 in a bustling outdoor market in the capital’s Bab al-Sharji area, which besides the 32 victims, also injured more than 100 people.

A day after the twin suicide bombings, the IS group claimed responsibility for the bombings that targeted a Shia gathering in the area.

Thursday’s bombings were the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two years, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country.attacks against security forces and civilians.

