IRCTC clarifies about ‘outreach’ to Punjab farmers

New Delhi, Dec 13 : The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday clarified that it had not sent mails to any particular community, amid reports in a section of media that the government is reaching out to Sikh farmers via emails from the Railways arm.

“It may be informed to all that the comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and the mails have been sent to all irrespective any particular community… This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest,” it said in a statement.

A report in a section of media said that IRCTC has initiated sending out emails with attachment of 47 pages titled “PM Modi and his government’s special relationship with Sikhs”.

According to it, IRCTC chief public relations officer Sidharth Singh had said that a booklet was released a few days ago and all government departments are mailing it to people and it is being sent to those with the surname ‘Singh’ and those who are from the Punjab region.

The mails to the public were sent from cim@irctc.co.in to those who had given their email IDs while registering with IRCTC to book train tickets, the report said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.